For the love of food

If you live to eat and not the other way round, there's a food themed event that will have you smacking your lips in anticipation. This Sunday, Bread and Butter will be held at a co-working space where the idea is to tap into the ever-growing food community and engage with F&B industrywallahs. The event includes talks, discussions and workshops under one roof.

Some of the speakers at the event include Devika Manjrekar, who's worked at Bernadi's and The Empress in the UK, and is busy with her own pop-ups, Manasi and Adam, of Tech and Tequila, Sameer Seth of The Bombay Canteen, and Ritesh Shaiwal of Easyhuman who will share their stories and experiences in the food industry.

The peripheral industries that collaborate with the core F&B landscape, including design experts, food content creators, digital marketers, and food writers will also be present at this daylong event. It will help the budding food enthusiasts to thrive in the industry and deliver what clients need. And finally, post the serious debates and discussions, participants can unwind over some delicious food and wine.

On: June 30, 10 am to 9 pm

At: We Work, C-20, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call: 22002675

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,100 onwards

