Forget political slugfests, focus on COVID-19

So much is being written, read and regurgitated about Coronavirus that yet another piece would surely be the overkill of an overkill. However, it is important that we keep our wits about us in these most challenging times. The obvious message is to keep perspective, not to panic, desist fuelling unnecessary rumours by forwarding unfiltered messages... the list is so long and has a we-know-all-this-but-it-is-easier-said-than-done feeling to it.

One thing though should surely work to mitigate panicky fallout of all the misinformation going around — our so-called tall political leaders who profess the good of the people at heart must talk rationally about the virus and combat measures.

This is no time for political bickering, pulling down the Opposition, scoring points simply because the environment is rife for doing so. It is no time to be plotting roadmaps to downfall over handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

If there is to be a backlash over inept handling, it will inevitably come from the electorate eventually. They do not need constant nudges and pushes from netas from all political dispensations pointing out lacunae, about this party or that. Instead, they need reassurance and correct information.

Right now, it is a spirit of co-operation that is needed, from all — the state government and the Opposition, the central government and its Opposition and in fact, in all states across the country. The people need confidence in measures taken by their leaders from the local level to central.

These need to be highlighted instead of the jibes and punches that are regularly traded. React to an evolving situation, be there for your people and respond with clarity and dignity to this global challenge tightening its vice-like grip elsewhere. You can keep your political slugfests on the backburner for now.

