Formula One: Ferrari drops tobacco branding from name for season-opening GP in Oz
In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March
Formula One team Ferrari has dropped tobacco giant Philip Morris' branding from its official name for the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia amid an investigation by authorities over a breach of regulations.
In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March, the team name was changed from "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow" to just "Scuderia Ferrari".
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Mohammad Azharuddin talks about the relationship between Bollywood and Cricket