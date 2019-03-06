Formula One: Ferrari drops tobacco branding from name for season-opening GP in Oz

Updated: Mar 06, 2019, 09:18 IST | A Correspondent

In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March

Pic/AFP

Formula One team Ferrari has dropped tobacco giant Philip Morris' branding from its official name for the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia amid an investigation by authorities over a breach of regulations.

In the team entry list released by Formula One's ruling body FIA this week ahead of the Melbourne race in mid-March, the team name was changed from "Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow" to just "Scuderia Ferrari".

