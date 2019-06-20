Four arrested in Thane for trying to sell leopard skin for Rs 20 lakh

national

The accused have confessed that they got the leopard skin from Tala-Roha area of Raigad district and were going to sell it to a prospective buyer for Rs 20 lakhs

Officials show confiscated leopard skin

The Range Forest Officer of Yeoor Range Rajendra Pawar on Wednesday along with his team laid a trap and arrested four people who had come to sell leopard skin.

Confirming the development RFO Rajendra Pawar said, "We had got a tip-off from our sources that few people were coming to sell a leopard skin. A plan was prepared and a car was stopped outside the gate of Yeoor in Thane. During the search, one leopard skin was recovered from them at 9.30 pm on Wednesday."

The arrested accused have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Pathan, Javed Dawood Pathan, Kiran Raut, and Madhukar Kank all who are from Raigad district. During the preliminary interrogation, the accused have confessed that they got the leopard skin from Tala-Roha area of Raigad district and were going to sell it to a prospective buyer for Rs 20 lakhs.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and the investigation into the case is going on under the guidance of Chief Conservator of Forest and SGNP Director Anwar Ahmed.

The team that played a very important role in the arrest of the accused includes RFO Rajendra Pawar, Round Forest Officer Suraj Koli and another team of forest officials from Yeoor Range.

