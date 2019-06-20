Leopard cub found dead in Murbad near Mumbai

national

A female leopard aged between 6-8 months was found dead at 6.30 am on June 19 in a protected forest survey no. 49 of Sawarne village of Tokawade south range

A body of a leopard cub was found in the protected forest area of Murbad in Thane district on Wednesday morning. This is the second incident in the same area a few days ago, the body of an adult leopard who allegedly attacked two kids and the grandmother who had gone to collect firewood was also found.

Confirming the news, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai and Member of the State Wildlife Board, Mayur Kamath said, "In an unfortunate incident, a female leopard aged between 6-8 months was found dead at 6.30 am on June 19 in a protected forest survey no. 49 of Sawarne village of Tokawade south range."

It may be noted that the leopard was first sighted on June 17, 2019, inside a Rock cave above the river bed of Kalu River. Circumstances suggest that the animal could have possibly fallen from a cliff.

Kamath said, "The forest officials tried to feed the animal who was in discomfort but the animal did not eat after repeated efforts. Thereafter SGNP Veterinary Officer Dr. Shailesh Pethe and his team were called in to capture the animal. Unfortunately, the body of the leopard was found in the riverbed of Kalu river before it was captured."

Forest department officials say

Prima facie post-mortem findings suggested that the leopard cub suffered from severe dehydration and prolonged starvation leading to generalised weakness which probably might be the cause of death. A detailed post-mortem report is awaited.

