French Open 2018: No point talking about my woes, says Novak Djokovic

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic, who enters third round at Roland Garros, reminds media that there are more important issues to worry about like people starving to death



Novak Djokovic of Serbia in action against Jaume Munar of Spain during their second round match at the French Open in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic pleaded with fans and media not to obsess about his injury problems which have sparked a 12-year low in his ranking, hitting back that, "people are starving to death...so let's keep things in perspective." Former World No. 1 Djokovic, 31, won the last of his 12 majors at the 2016 French Open when he became just the eighth man to claim a career Grand Slam. But he is currently down at 22 in the world, his lowest ranking since 2006 when he was just 19 and was still two and half years from his first major at the 2008 Australian Open. An elbow injury forced him out of Wimbledon last year and sidelined him for the rest of 2017. Since his return in January, he has undergone surgery but is still to see a renaissance in his game.

"It's all a personal perspective. It can be really tough and it can be really easy," he said after a 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-4 win over Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar yesterday which gave him a spot in the Roland Garros third round for the 13th time. "To sit here and talk about how tough it is and you have people starving to death, there is no point in talking about that. As an athlete I have to face these challenges, I will call them, and if I overcome them or not, it's just a matter of work, luck at times, and circumstances that I'm in.



Kei Nishikori

Nishikori beats home hero

Japan's Kei Nishikori staged a comeback on Philippe Chatrier Court to down home favourite Benoit Paire 6-3, 2-6, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach the third round. The 19th seed, who is playing his first Grand Slam tournament since Wimbledon last year after struggling with a wrist injury, outlasted his opponent in a topsy-turvy battle. Nishikori, 28, finally got the better of World No. 51 Paire in a dramatic fifth set which saw three consecutive breaks of serve before Nishikori saved four break points to serve it out. "It was a very difficult match, he played a really good second and third sets," he said.



Chardy who beat Berdych

Berdych beaten by Chardy

In a match held over from Tuesday Tomas Berdych, the 17th seed, was a first-round casualty after he was beaten by France's Jeremy Chardy in five sets. Czech Berdych, a former Wimbledon finalist, came from two sets down to haul himself level only to bow out 7-6 (7/5) 7-6 (10/8) 1-6 5-7 6-2. Fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov clinched a marathon 6-7 (2/7), 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over American Jared Donaldson to book a last-32 spot. The Bulgarian was pushed all the way by world number 57 Donaldson in a match that lasted four hours and 19 minutes, but grabbed the crucial break in the 17th game of the deciding set as his opponent started to struggle with cramps.

