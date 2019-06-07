French Open: Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer in numbers

tennis

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and World No. 3 Roger Federer resume their epic rivalry against each other at the semi-final of the French Open, let us take a look at the duo's astonishing numbers.

Roger Federer with Rafael Nadal

Eternal tennis rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal square off once again as they meet at the semi-final of the French Open 2019. On this occasion, we take a look at some astonishing numbers of the two legends of the game.

Number of Grand Slam wins: Rafael Nadal has won 17 Grand Slams in his career so far, whereas Roger Federer is the all-time topper in this department with 20 Grand Slams.

Head-to-head: Rafael Nadal leads Roger Federer 23-15 overall, in Grand Slam meetings Rafael Nadal leads the Swiss maestro 9-3.

At French Open: Rafael Nadal has won 11 French Open titles, whereas Roger Federer has reached the final of the tournament 5 times but has been able to win only once.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer play the 39th meeting of their historic rivalry in the French Open semi-finals on Friday, with the Swiss great looking to finally beat the 11-time champion for the first time at Roland Garros. The prize for victory will be a final against either Novak Djokovic, looking to hold all four Grand Slam titles at once for the second time, or last year's runner-up Dominic Thiem. It is the first time the top four seeds have all made the semis in Paris since Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Andy Murray in 2011.

