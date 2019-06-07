French Open: Tennis ace Johanna Konta, Wade cuddle up to romcoms in Paris

tennis

Konta, 28, who is staying with Wade in a Paris apartment which does not have a TV, spent evenings cuddled up on the sofa watching romantic comedy films on her iPad

Johanna Konta and boyfriend Jackson Wade

Tennis star Johanna Konta, who became the first British woman in 36 years to reach the semi-finals of the French Open, is watching movies on Netflix with her photographer boyfriend Jackson Wade as her match against Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova has been delayed by a day after rain washed out play in Paris.

Konta, 28, who is staying with Wade in a Paris apartment which does not have a TV, spent evenings cuddled up on the sofa watching romantic comedy films on her iPad.

"I've enjoyed the routine of going back to the flat and making some food. We have also been watching some movies on Netflix, which has been fun. What films? Oh gosh, a bunch. We have made our way through all the romcoms possible, really light-hearted stuff.

We watched Hitch — with Will Smith — which Jackson hadn't seen before and we both loved it. Also The Other Woman, with Cameron Diaz, This Is 40, a whole bunch of romcoms," Konta told British tabloid The Sun.

Johanna Konta has been a semifinalist earlier as well when she qualified for the semi-final in Australian Open 2016, the semi-final of Wimbledon in 2017 and now the semi-final of French Open 2019.

Johanna Konta was born in Sydney, Australia in 1991.

Johanna Konta became a British citizen in May 2012 and concurrently switched her sporting allegiance from Australia to Britain. When her nationality became the subject of debate at the 2016 Australian Open, Konta said it was "a compliment for you guys to be interested in my Australian roots", but that she was "very pleased to be representing Great Britain ... where I grew up essentially." Johanna Konta has three passports – British, Australian and Hungarian

