Friend of actor accused of molestation: He was a good father, TV star is framing him

As actor gets bail in molestation case filed by his stepdaughter, a friend and lawyer say the accused was doting towards 19-yr-old as she was neglected by her busy mother

While the husband of the TV actor who was booked for allegedly molesting her teen daughter was let out on bail on Tuesday, his friend Akhlaque Khan, who is an actor and writer, has come to his defence, stating that all the allegations against the accused are baseless.

Khan is an actor and writer hailing from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. He resides in Mumbai and has worked with the accused. Speaking to mid-day, he said, "All the allegations raised against my friend are baseless. It has been alleged that he used to create a ruckus in the house, beat the actress and her daughter under the influence of alcohol, so let me say very clearly here that he never, ever, drinks alcohol and would never pass such ugly comments."

Khan's comments come after the actress's ex-husband claimed that the accused had molested his 19-year-old daughter back in 2010. mid-day reported his allegations on August 13 in, 'I caught him leching at my daughter and slapped him.'

'Cared for the daughter'

Khan further said, "He is a close friend. I have known him for the past 15 years and we have often worked together. He is a very kind-hearted person and a good father, too. He cared for his daughter more than his two-and-a-half-year-old son. He had even kept his photo with her as his display picture on WhatsApp for years. When I asked him why he did not keep his son's photo as his display picture, he said it is because he loves his daughter a lot."

Khan added, "As a father, he has the right to be aware and ask his daughter about what she is doing and where she's going for her own good. Even if he scolds her, he has the right to do so." The Samata Nagar police had registered a case against the accused on Sunday for allegedly molesting her 19-year-old daughter for the last two years. According to police sources, the accused, who is the second husband of the actor, allegedly harassed his stepdaughter whenever she was alone at home. He would pass vulgar comments, make derogatory remarks about her body and repeatedly ask her if she was in a relationship.

Lawyer cries conspiracy

The accused was on Tuesday granted a cash bail of Rs 15,000 by the Borivli Metropolitan Magistrate court. His lawyer Shailesh Shrivastava said, "My client, who had never been married before, married a woman who had a 12-year-old daughter. Despite that, he fulfilled the duty of being a husband and a father. He lives in the same neighbourhood as his mother but stays at his wife's house. Playing the role of a responsible father, he raised the girl and sent her to school. The mother had no control over daughter and when he tried to control the teenager, she felt bad. The daughter also got support from the actress's mother. Nobody wanted his interference in the family, so everyone made a charge under a well thought-out conspiracy. The actress wanted to get away from my client."

He further said that all the sections included in the FIR were bailable offences, but the actress misguided the police and forced them to include section 67-A (publishing or transmitting or causing to be published or transmitted in the electronic form any material which contains sexually explicit act or conduct ) of the IT Act, so the accused does not get bail.

"The complainant has alleged my client used to show her obscene images and videos. But he never sent or circulated any such videos or messages. Thus, this section is not applicable. I brought this point forward at the honourable court, because of which the bail was granted. My client has to pay Rs 15,000 in cash and go to the local police station every Tuesday until further notice," he added.

