TV actor and father blames actress ex-wife for their daughter being molested

TV star's first husband tells mid-day he found the second husband, now accused of molesting the daughter, touching her inappropriately as far back as 2010

Complainant's father hitting the accused in this 2010 grab

The biological father of the 19-year-old who was allegedly molested by her stepfather has blamed his ex-wife for the incident. "This was expected. My ex-wife is responsible," he told mid-day, claiming he had advised her during their separation not to move in with the accused. He said the accused molested his daughter back in 2010, too.

The 38-year-year man, accused of molesting his stepdaughter since October 2017, has been sent to police remand for a day. The molested woman is the daughter of a TV actress who married the accused in 2013 after divorcing her first husband — the biological father of the woman — in 2007.

While the complaint registered at Samata Nagar police station states that the woman was being molested since October 2017, her father has alleged that the accused "had taken advantage" of his daughter living alone in their Malad West residence around October 2010 when the TV actress was busy with a reality show.

"My ex-wife was busy with a reality show and our daughter was alone at home. Once, when I entered their house in Malad, I was shocked to see the way he [the accused] was staring at her and touching her inappropriately. This riled me up and we had a heated argument. The matter reached the Malad police where I slapped him at the police station premises," he told mid-day.

"I was placed under arrest for standing up for my daughter. This man is morally corrupt and always took advantage of my daughter when she was alone. After my legal separation from my wife, I had suggested that she (TV actress) stay away from him (the accused). But she chose to stay with him. I was always worried for them and reiterated that the safety and security of my daughter were at stake, but she paid no heed to my advice," the father added.

The victim's father had allegedly slapped the accused way back in October 2010 over his misbehaviour with the woman

'Will take legal advice'

After learning about the incident, the victim's father texted his daughter. "I do not know how low he stooped to outrage her modesty but I texted my daughter who responded to my messages saying she was 'okay' and that I 'need not worry'. At present she is reeling under mental agony but I will speak to her to know the details in a few days," said the father, who added that he often exchanges texts with his daughter to find out about her well-being.

He is now mulling taking legal suggestion from his advocate regarding the safety of his daughter. "I am not sure what legal support I could extend to my daughter but first I need to speak to her and then I will contact my legal team to safeguard my daughter," he insisted.

mid-day's attempts to reach the woman and her mother went unanswered.

Forensic analysis

A police officer at the Samata Nagar police station said that the accused had been showing sexually explicit photos of models to the woman since 2017. A case has been filed against him under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insulting modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (transmitting sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act. Sources told mid-day that the cops have seized the mobile phone used in the crime and it has been sent for a forensic analysis test.

