Mumbai: TV star gets hubby booked for 'talking dirty' to daughter in Kandivli

The actress, also a reality show winner, found out that her second husband was harassing her teenaged daughter from her first marriage

The Samata Nagar police on Sunday registered a case against the husband of a top TV actress for allegedly molesting her 19-year-old daughter for the last two years. According to the police, the accused use to make vulgar comments at her all the time whenever she was alone at home.

As per police sources, the man, who is the second husband of the actor use to harass his stepdaughter whenever she was alone at home, by passing vulgar comments, making derogatory comments about her figure and repeatedly asking if had a boyfriend. "This had been happening for the past two years, but the teenage never told her mother. The accused took advantage of her silence and kept up the harassment. When it finally became unbearable, the woman informed her mother," said an officer.

"The actor immediately confronted her husband, who did not have any answers to her questions. On Sunday evening, she reached Samata Nagar police along with her daughter to register a case against him," the officer added Sources said the mother and daughter were at the police station for three to four hours recording a detailed statement. A senior officer told mid-day, "After recording a detailed statement of the complainant, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman)."

