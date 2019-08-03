Virar molestation case: Molester used my mother's weakness for the occult, says teen

crime

Teenager says the accused got occultist to facilitate his stay at her house

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Prime accused Raman Das in the Virar molestation case had taken the help of a Mumbai-based occultist to enable his stay at the victim's house, the complainant told mid-day. She said her mother believes in black magic and had always practiced such rituals at home. "Since Das knew of my mother's belief, he exploited it to molest me. Das convinced the occultist to tell my mother that she needed a strong man like him to keep evils at bay. It is the reason that Das continued to stay with us and later developed a relationship with my mother. I have seen them hugging each other and in compromising positions too," she told mid-day.

Das, the complainant alleged, brought in three occultists to perform some rituals at home. "They used to make drawings on the floor and conduct some weird rituals. The second one, called Seher, was also called in by Das to my house and he demanded Rs 8 lakh to rid my mother of all evils. She gave him some money. After a few days though, Das shouted at Seher in an argument and asked him to return the money." The victim told mid-day that her mother has been protecting Das and giving him all information regarding the progress in the case. "It is the reason Das has not been arrested yet. On Thursday night, my mother packed a tiffin and a few sets of Das's clothing and left home in the evening only to return late in the night. She was out since 11 am on Friday too," she added, alleging that "one policewala uncle has been trying to convince me to withdraw the case."

"This policeman seems to be my mother's friend. He is present whenever we visit the police station and tries to convince me that the case will ruin my life," she alleged.

Awaiting evidence

Shagufta Motorwala, the vice-president of the NGO that helped the victim register a case at Virar police station on July 28, said, "The mother told me she had paid R80,000 to the occultist to perform some rituals at home but he returned the money to Das."

The girl was being molested for the last four years in Virar where she lived with her parents, younger brother and Das – her mother's boyfriend. After protesting it, she was sent to 24 Parganas district of West Bengal where too she was molested by her uncle Bhutto. Both of them are believed to be hiding in Palghar district. "We have been scrutinising the evidence and corroborating facts based on the complainant's allegations. The accused will be arrested once there is substantial evidence of the crime," said Gaurav Singh, superintendent of police, Palghar district.

The photo of the accused in the Virar molestation case Raman Das

How Das entered?

Das, an Amway agent, had befriended the victim's mother, who is an agent too. He gradually made friends with the family and entered their home.

28 July

Day FIR was registered

