From Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, these films to stream on OTT

The Coronavirus pandemic resulted in the global lockdown and people began to practice social distancing and quarantined themselves. Given the seriousness of the situation, it seems things will take time to get back to normal. Gathering at public places may not be the safest option for people and cinema halls are unlikely to open soon.

Keeping all these scenarios and situations in mind, Disney Plus Hotstar has decided to stream as many as seven Bollywood films on its platform. From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt to Abhishek Bachchan, all came for a live meeting to discuss about their films and what they feel about what could now become a trend. Moderated by Varun Dhawan, the actors shed light on their respective movies.

Here are the movies that will directly steam on the OTT platform.

1. Laxmmi Bomb

A remake of the Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana, which was directed by Raghava Lawrence and also starred him in the lead role, Laxmmi Bomb will see Akshay Kumar in a character that the actor has never flirted with before. The Hindi version is directed by Lawrence too, and Kumar is likely to be possessed by as many as three spirits that take charge of the house he resides in with his family. It would be interesting to see how much material Lawrence has changed in the remake that unites his leading man with Kiara Advani once again. Have a look at the posters Kumar and Advani shared:

Talking about wearing a Sari in the film to Varun Dhawan, Kumar described the entire experience in one word- Graceful. He also said, "I wanted Kiara to be a part of this discussion but unfortunately she couldn't make it." Originally slated to release on Eid, Laxmmi Bomb will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

2. Bhuj: The Pride of India

After the blockbuster success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which still remains the highest grossing film of 2020 so far, Devgn goes back to the bygone era once again, this time set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Given the mammoth scale of the film and the subject it deals with, the actor didn't reveal too many things but looked excited while sharing the posters. It also stars Sanjay Dutt. This drama was earlier slated to come out in the cinemas this year on August 14. The two posters that Devgn shared, featuring him and Dutt are right here. First, his own first look from the film:

And here was Sanjay Dutt's first look:

3. Sadak 2

One of Mahesh Bhatt's most remembered directorial works is Sadak, which came out in 1991 and starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. It's best known for Sadashiv Amrapurkar's chilling turn as the cold-blooded eunuch who owns a brothel. 29 years later, Dutt and Bhatt now get the company of Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur, with Mahesh Bhatt returning to direction after 22 years. The first poster shows us the road that leads to the Kailash, and the filmmaker was clear he didn't want to put any actor's face on the first look, Alia Bhatt revealed. Sadak 2 was originally planned to release on July 10. Have a look at the first poster shared by Alia Bhatt:

4. The Big Bull

Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Ileana D'Cruz for The Big Bull, co-produced by Ajay Devgn, a film that was earlier supposed to release on October 25. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film is slated to release on October 23 this year. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. Bachchan shared the first poster, have a look right here:

Veteran Producer Anand Pandit who is co-producing the film along with Ajay Devgn says an OTT release for The Big Bull was definitely not his 'first choice'. "I believe in the big theatre experience. It is the ultimate for any cinema lover. But, in the challenging times that we live in, we are all learning to adapt and more importantly, experiment. An experiment to understand what the future holds for films and their audiences. I would say this release is a new evolutionary tool in the growth of cinema and its audiences. It is wonderful to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar and I am quite sure the audiences will enjoy this novel way of showcasing our films," he said.

5. Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. It's the debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra as the director and actress Sanjana Sanghi. Talking about the film and Rajput, Chhabra stated, "Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it." Sanghi had even shared the new poster of the film:

6. Khuda Hafiz

Vidyut Jammwal has established a solid fan base for himself due to his breathtaking and brisk action, and his resilience when it comes to combating. The Commando franchise was powered by his skills and searing persona. And now, he gears up for another action-thriller with a dash of romance, Khuda Hafiz. Shivaleeka Oberoi, who made an impressive debut in Yeh Saali Aashiqui last year, and who stars in this film, shared the first poster, have a look right here:

7. Lootcase

Ever since Lootcase was announced, it created a buzz buzz among moviegoers and the trailer received a lot of appreciation for its quirky and unusual storyline. The film see Kunal Kemmu in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Rasika Duggal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. The movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Have a look at the new poster shared by Kemmu on his Instagram account:

