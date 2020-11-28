From Dear Zindagi to Mismatched, Rohit Saraf has come a long way!

There is a twinkle in Rohit Saraf's eyes that's unmissable. Early on his career, Rohit has shared screen space with the top actresses of Indian cinema, from Alia Bhatt to Priyanka Chopra to Rani Mukerji. But the actor has stayed down to earth with his elan and ease. His latest outings, Ludo and Mismatched, reaffirm that the actor is way more than a cute face.

So, here's throwing back to Rohit's performances in Dear Zindagi, The Sky is Pink, Hitchki, Ludo, and Mismatched!

The Sky is Pink

Rohit Saraf worked amongst Bollywood bigwigs Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. In a film that was primarily Zaira Wasim's, Rohit stood out for being the perfect brother. Rohit made us all want to have an older sibling like Ishaan!

Hitchki

Didn't we all walk down memory lane of our school days when we saw the bratty and fun Akshay in Hitchki? We want to see more of him in these fun avatars! Rohit, are you listening?

Dear Zindagi

Getting launched in a film with the imitable Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt can be daunting. but Rohit charmed his way through. And four years on, we can't forget Kiddo and we just can't stop loving him!

Ludo

You'd think it's impossible to stand out in a big ensemble cast that has the likes of Pankaj Tripthai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh and more! But Rohit proved us wrong and we were blown away by his mature yet understated performance.

Mismatched

Well, what can we say... this picture says it all!

Have you watched the Netflix series Mismatched yet? Starring Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade, Suhasini Mulay, amongst others, it's quite the web show to watch out for!

