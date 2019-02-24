From green to grey: How Mumbai lost seven Oval Maidans in just five years

national

With data showing that the government has given the nod for 126 proposals cutting through 2,174.3766 hectares of forest land in Maharashtra, environmentalists wonder where the forest ministry's priorities lie

FOREST CLEARANCES IN INDIA (2015-19)

On January 22 this year, when the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) cleared the utilisation of 35 hectares (ha) of land for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed train corridor, aka the bullet train project, it was a nod that environmentalists have condemned as myopic.

The infrastructure project - deadline for completion of which is 2023, will reduce travel time between the two cities to 2 hours and 57 minutes from eight hours - comes at a huge environmental cost.

Between 2015 and 2019, data that mid-day has collected from forest clearances given, reveals that the MoEF&CC diverted 2,174.3766 ha of forest lands across Maharashtra.

This would be equivalent to the size of 240 Oval Maidans. According to the Forest Clearance Data, a total of 126 proposals out of 532 were given in-principle approval from Maharashtra between July 2014 and February 2019. Across the country that figure is 3,211 out of 8,142. In Mumbai, 18 projects have been cleared, with projects covering 105.3152 ha getting an in-principle nod.

The highest area of forest land, 30.399 ha, has been diverted for Surya Water Region project, which passes through the Dahanu forest area, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary in Vasai-Thane and Borivli.

Wildlife conservationist Bittu Sahagal from the Sanctuary Nature Foundation said, "Decision-makers regard these wild areas as 'wastelands', when in truth they are hardcore infrastructure, delivering far greater economic benefits than tawdry man-made infrastructures that the moneymen love to build for private profit."

Stalin D, who runs the NGO Vanashakti and has been a pioneer in fighting to save the city's mangroves, added, "Diversion of forest has been made very simple during the tenure of NDA government compared to what it was during the tenure of the UPA. Forest clearance proposals have become lenient and the authorities have turned a blind eye towards protecting and conserving the forest area in the country. The MoEF&CC has been transformed into a forest clearance ministry rather than a forest conservation ministry. The damage caused by these mindless clearances to our water security will be borne by us in the near future." Stalin points out, for instance, that the coastal road was supposed to be on stilts. "Mangrove areas were not to be destroyed. But now mangroves will also be lost due to reclamation. The success of compensatory forestation is low and saplings die in forest fires and due to grazing by local cattle," he said.

Prerna Singh Bindra, wildlife conservationist, naturalist and author of The Vanishing: India's Wildlife Crisis asked, "Was there a cost-benefit analysis of the loss of such ecosystems, and the services they provide? Forests and other natural habitats sequester carbon, influence monsoon, replenish groundwater. We are compromising our food and water security, losing our natural heritage, endangering wildlife. Millions in India depend on natural resources or livelihood. Who will bear the brunt of such deforestation?"

Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar argues that comparision with previous governments is incorrect. "We are more environment conscious. In Maharashtra, we have planted over 20 crore trees. In Nagpur there is a command centre, which keeps a tab on the locations where the trees have been planted and we take the best possible effort to see to it that majority of the trees that are planted survive. During our tenure, the Bamboo Forest Cove in Maharashtra has seen an increase by 4,462 square km and forest cover too has increase by 300 square km."

FOREST CLEARANCES IN MAHarashtra CROSSing 100 HECTARES

284.2797 ha

FOR: 765 KV D/C Raipur Rajnandgaon Warora Transmission Line, Raipur Rajnandgaon Warora Transmission Limited

CLEARED ON: March 26, 2018

Forests in Wardha, Chadrapur , Brahmapuri, Wadasa (Gadchiroli) and Warsa (Nagpur) will be affected

The Ministry of Power launched a scheme for the development of the Transmission System. This will help in evacuation of power from various generating stations; transmitting it from pooling stations to various grid stations and load centres. A 765Kv D/C transmission system from Rajnandgaon to Warora has been proposed for an "Additional System Strengthening Scheme for Chhattisgarh IPP's". The project passes 7.3 km away from Tadoba Tiger Reserve and 0.370 km away from the notified boundary of the buffer zone. The proposal also states that there is presence of wildlife in the said area, including sloth bear, nilgai and sambar.

73.526 ha

FOR: Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway (NMSCE)

The 700 km NMSCE Greenfield Project will zip through 10 districts, 26 sub-districts and 392 villages, slashing travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur from the present 18 hours to barely eight hours.

Clearance has been given for the diversion of 50.556 ha of forest land in Zudpi Jungle for constructing Package I of NMSCE between Jamtha in Nagpur District and Pulgaon in Wardha. This section runs close to the Bor tiger reserve. While clearing it on May 5, 2018, several conditions were laid including that the road passing through the forest patch should be provided with appropriate underpasses to ensure safe movement of wildlife across the expressway. It was also stated that a provision be made for guided fencing at the crossing points to lead wildlife across the expressway. The fourth package of the project has been divided into smaller segments, and individual proposals are now being submitted for clearance. The FC has already given its nod for the diversion of 22.92 ha of forestland for the construction of Package IV of this project, between Kopargaon in Ahmednagar District and Igatpuri in Nashik.

432.6791 ha

FOR: 800 kv HVDC Raigarh-Pugalur Transmission Line

(Powergrid Corporation of India Limited, Bramhapuri)

CLEARED ON: September 5, 2018

The lines pass through Gadhchiroli district of Maharashtra and the area of forest diverted will be from Brahmaputra forest division, which is also said to have one of the highest density of tigers in the country outside a protected area.

While the proposal states that the patch of forest that will be diverted is not part of a national park or wildlife sanctuary, the important wildlife present in and around the area includes tigers, panthers, hyena, wild dogs, wild pigs, wolves, bison, wild boar and the flying squirrel. The transmission line passes through the tiger corridor at Temli, Jamtola, Patanwada and Chamorshi Chak villages. The site inspection report also states that a total of 36,576 trees be cut for the project.

30.399 ha

24.19 ha from Dahanu; 3 ha from Thane and 3.18 ha from SGNP Borivli

FOR: 402 MLD capacity Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme, MMRDA

CLEARED ON: October 22, 2018

The 402 MLD capacity Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme project will supply water to Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation and 27 villages outside the VVCMC area. MMRDA conceived it as a regional water supply scheme with the Surya River as the source for 403 MLD bulk water supply to partially meet the water requirements of a population of 1 lakh. The wildlife that could be affected includes leopards, barking deer, the small Indian civet, the rusty spotted cat, the striped hyenna, Hanuman langoor, the bonnet macaque black headed gulls,

stilts and harriers.

100.7945 ha

3.2756 ha in Creek Flamingo Wildlife Sanctuary (Thane); 97.5189 ha deemed Eco Sensitive Zone

FOR: Mumbai Ahmedabad High-Speed Corridor (Part I)

CLEARED ON: January 22, 2019

The National Wildlife Board put forward certain conditions before the implementing agency, including paying R10 crore for habitat improvement of the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary along with compensatory plantation that is five times that amount. Environmentalists have taken potshots at the project as they believe that it will have a negative impact on the biodiversity of the area, which is also a preferred destination by flamingos that visit in large number during winters. The ecologically rich forest is also home to the golden jackal.



Bittu Sahagal, wildlife conservationist, Sanctuary Nature Foundation

5.7365 ha

5.558 ha in Dahanu; 0.175 ha in Thane district

FOR: Drinking Water Pipe Line Project, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation

CLEARED ON: December 16, 2015

The laying of the 15" mm diameter underground water pipeline project in Palghar and Vasai districts will affect reserved, protected and private forests. The project passes within 10 km of the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. However, the proposal states that the project is not a hindrance to wildlife, neither is any wildlife corridor likely to be disturbed.



Prerna Singh Bindra, author, The Vanishing: India's Wildlife Crisis

WHAT MUMBAI IS set TO LOSE

115.4969 ha

Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP): 32.75 ha (forestland) and 77.30 ha (non-forest land); Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary (TWS) 0.6902 ha (forestland) and 4.7567 ha

(non-forest land)

FOR: Mumbai Ahmedabad High-speed Corridor (Part II)

CLEARED ON: January 22, 2019

While giving clearance for the project, which passes through TWS and SGNP (which has arguably one of the highest density of leopards in the world), certain conditions were laid, including constructing underpasses for safe crossing of wild animals. "The sites where the viaduct tracks meet the ground for tunnels in the hilly sections should be fenced appropriately and cleaned regularly in consultation with the State Forest Department to avoid accidents of wild animals," states the NBWL clearance.

18.1824 ha

FOR: Link road between Thane Belapur Road and NH 4, including a tunnel through Parsik Hill in Taluka and District Thane, MMRDA

CLEARED ON: March 26, 2018

According to MMRDA officials, this corridor will provide direct transport connectivity. Forestland from Chinchavl (3.1739 ha), Rabale (4.886 ha) and Kausa village (10.1225 ha) will be cleared. There will be a 1.7 km long tunnel that will pass through Parsik Hill. The project report claims that there will be no impact on the wildlife and flora and fauna in the area.

