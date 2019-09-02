Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Darshan of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja begins

mumbai

The approximately 20-feet high Ganapati idol at Lalbaug has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft

Darshan of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja begins. Pic/ANI

As the most awaited festival, Ganesh Chaturthi begins, devotees began arriving at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh as the 10-day long festivities kicked off on Monday. According to news agency, ANI, the Ganapati idol is approximately 20-feet high at Lalbaug and has been crafted in a traditional manner and is installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.

Mumbai: Darshan of the Ganpati idol at Lalbaugcha Raja begins. #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/2SZpVaNNcP — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

Maharashtra: 'Kakad Aarti' being performed at the Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the festival of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/sd1qsYb7Zs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2019

Mumbai: Preparations being done at the pandal of GSB Seva Mandal, in Matunga, for the 'darshan' of 'gold Ganesh' - the gold and precious stone-studded Ganpati idol. #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7006VkEtiw — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

During the 10-day-long festivities, a huge wave of devotees are expected to throng the pandal to take the blessing of their revered Lord Ganesha as the Lalbaughcha Raja idol is one of the most anticipated ones in the city. Earlier today, a special 'Kakad-aarti' was performed today dedicated to Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.

Hundreds of people participated in the special 'aarti' which was held early in the morning at the famed temple. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.

With inputs from ANI

