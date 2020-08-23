Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sanjay Dutt shares picture with Maanayata: Faith In Bappa remains the same

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer shared pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at his home. In the picture, Sanjay and his wife Maanayata Dutt can be seen in their traditional attires welcoming Bappa at their residence.

Dutt, who is currently on a break from work because of medical treatment also noted how Ganpati festival celebration has been kept a low-key, due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. He wrote, "The celebrations aren't as huge as they used to be every year but the faith in Bappa remains the same. I wish that this auspicious festival removes all the obstacles from our lives and bless us all with health and happiness. Ganpati Bappa Morya (sic)". Take a look:

Sanjay Dutt was recently admitted to the hospital when he complained of breathlessness and had also tested negative for COVID-19. And later, he was diagnosed with Lung Cancer.

Maanayata Dutt had earlier released a statement and said that she's confident that this too shall pass. She stated, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass."

She added, "However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead."

According to media reports, the initial treatment of the actor would continue at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. The family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the COVID pandemic situation eases.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Sadak 2.

