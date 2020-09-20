Gaurav Chopraa on the arrival of his baby boy: Overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this

The world came crashing for actor Gaurav Chopraa who lost his parents in quick succession. A few weeks ago, the actor had announced that his parents were tested COVID-19 positive. On August 19, his mother succumbed to the virus. Chopraa's mother had been battling cancer for the past three years. 10 days later, his father passed away.

However, the sadness in the Chopraa household got replaced with happiness when the actor and his wife Hitisha welcomed their child, a son last week. The actor has now shared first pictures of his bundle of joy. He took to his Instagram to share a couple of pictures. One of the images shows Gaurav gazing at the newborn lovingly as he holds him in his hands, with a mask on his face.

Sharing the pictures, he captioned, "Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar...chandni ke haseen rath par savaar ...”: I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel, who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you .. It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month...it all starts to make sense .. somewhat.. Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra .. I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..#baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily (sic)". Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Chopraa (@mrgravitas) onSep 19, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

Last week, the actor had shared a collage of two pictures where we could see the posters of Arriving Soon and It's a Baby Boy. And the caption the actor chose was both emotional and poetic.

And talking about embracing fatherhood in an interview, Chopraa said, "The last few months have been extremely tough for my family and me. But becoming a father feels like divine intervention from God. Just when you have seen both your parents pass away, and have gone through a tumultuous journey, to see another life come to your home, makes you feel so blessed."

He added, "I have been in Bengaluru for the past few days. The baby was due after a few days, but Hitisha delivered the baby today. Both of them are healthy and doing well. I can only thank God for this blessing."

Talking about his late parents' excitement of becoming grandparents, he said, "Although my parents were unwell for the past few months, they were excited to become grandparents. In fact, they had wanted me to go to Bengaluru and take care of Hitisha, but I chose to be with them. I feel this has been a good life lesson – this is how the cycle of life continues."

