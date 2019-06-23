Gautam Rode learns Kathak for his play Aarohi

sunday-mid-day

From learning Kathak to singing and acting on the theatrical stage, TV actor Gautam Rode is attempting quite a few firsts with Aarohi

Gautam Rode

Amid the pictures of legendary actors such as Madhubala, Amrish Puri and Dara Singh, in a small studio in Andheri, stands Gautam Rode, a known face in the world of television but a rank fresher in theatre. He's hard at work, rehearsing his introductory lines for his upcoming theatre debut, Aarohi. On his Instagram page, Rode calls himself an actor, a host and a learner. For Aarohi, he'll get to play all three parts.

The actor of nearly half a dozen TV shows, including Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Lucky, and Saraswatichandra, Rode is going to be directed by Salim Akhtar. Aarohi explores the struggle of a woman and the emotional turmoil she goes through as an uncompromising artiste. It is interlaced with original compositions, live singing and Kathak. "It is an interplay of reality and fantasy, and our forays into the shadowy world of unconsciousness, hope, repression, fear and guilt," says Akhtar. "Finally, one confronts that huge, spectacular canvas of emotions that remains hidden in the conflicting, yet strange and very beautiful world. This is Aarohi for me." Rode will play the role of Indrajeet, the love interest of Aarohi, who is played by Dhani Jhankal, the daughter of noted film and TV actor Ravi Jhankal. The play is sort of inspired by Akhtar's own life story, though he doesn't divulge more details.

As Rode speaks of his role and the many firsts that he is going to attempt here, he appears excited and determined. "I have been approached for a few plays before, but as an actor I wanted to take up challenges that I had never taken before. And, this play is exactly that. This is the first time I will be dancing and singing on the stage. My character is a Kathak dancer and also a little grey in this play, which makes it very different from all the roles that I have ever done before [on television]. I will be doing theatre for the first time and the whole preparation for the character and the play is very exciting and new for me." The play portrays the conflicts between a husband and wife, who have very different reasons to pursue dance and art, and Rode's character ages from 25 to 65. So, the play essentially tracks a blooming love story turn into a conflicted marriage.

With the ongoing rehearsals, Rode has thrown himself into the prep required for theatre. "Once the rehearsals started, the more I read the script, [the more] I understood the layers of the story and character, which helps in building the character. This is very different from TV and even cinema, where the preparation time is extremely restricted." The cast of the play also has theatre regulars such as Mita Vasisht, Ravi Jhankal, Deepti Dyondi, Himanshu Gokani and Sanjay Bhatiya. In between seasoned actors and absolute newbies, Rode finds himself somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. He considers himself a learner, who has some experience, but is looking forward to expanding his craft. "Gautam has a charming personality and as an actor he can get in the skin of the character," says Akhtar. "Also, he was really keen on learning Kathak and has been working really hard on it." On his part, Rode says, "The nervousness has still not got into me and I still don't know how I will feel with so many people around. But I cannot look at this opportunity as a first. I am just trying to be comfortable doing my bit, knowing my lines, my dance, my character and hoping that it turns out well."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates