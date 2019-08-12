Google Doodle honours Dr. Vikram Sarabai on his 100th birth anniversary

national

Google honoured the father of ISRO, Dr. Vikram Sarabai on his 100th birthday with a unique doodle celebrating his glorious work

Google doodle celebrating Dr. Vikram Sarabhai's 100th birthday. Pic courtesy/Twitter/Kanu Ahir

Dr. Vikram Sarabhai was considered as the Father of the Indian space program and was a great institution builder who established a large number of institutions in diverse fields. Dr. Sarabhai in Ahmedabad was instrumental in establishing the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) after returning from Cambridge in 1947, he persuaded charitable trusts controlled by his family and friends to endow a research institution near home in Ahmedabad. Thus, on November 11, 1947, Dr. Sarabhai founded the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad.

Google came up with a unique doodle to honour the father of ISRO on his 100th birthday. The establishment of ISRO was one of his greatest achievements where he successfully convinced the government of the importance of a space programme for India after the Russian Sputnik launch. Dr. Sarabhai quoted: "There are some who question the relevance of space activities in a developing nation. To us, there is no ambiguity of purpose. We do not have the fantasy of competing with the economically advanced nations in the exploration of the moon or the planets or manned space-flight. " "But we are convinced that if we are to play a meaningful role nationally, and in the community of nations, we must be second to none in the application of advanced technologies to the real problems of man and society." Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to pay respect to the father of the Indian space program in their posts.

He founded the ISRO and several important scientific institutions in India. The nation will always remember his contributions to the advancement of science. @isro #VikramSarabhai — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 12, 2019

Remembering Dr Vikram Sarabhai on his birth centenary. Considered the father of our space programme, Dr Sarabhai was a stalwart of Indian science. He built several institutions; mentored & inspired generations of scientists. We cherish his services and his legacy #PresidentKovind pic.twitter.com/2GJFSWgOPX — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 12, 2019

ISRO announces Vikram Sarabhai Journalism award in space science, technology and research to recognize and reward journalists who have actively contributed towards the field of space science, applications, and research. The articles published from 2019 to 2020 will be considered. pic.twitter.com/sxS7xEB16L — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 7, 2019

Remembering Shri Vikram Sarabhai, a great scientist and innovator on his birth anniversary.



Known as the Father of India's Space Programme, his distinct contribution to science will always be held in reverence. pic.twitter.com/akyy12qTSP — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 12, 2019

Father of India's Space Programme & great Scientist Padma Bhushan #VikramSarabhai was born #OnThisDay in 1919. pic.twitter.com/RTIRvzCRHv — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) August 11, 2019

1/2 On the centenary of the birth of Vikram Sarabhai, brilliant pioneer & polymath who was the young father of India’s space industry (& who tragically died at only 52), many in Thiruvananthapuram still recall his memorable visit here to scout for locations for the Space Centre. pic.twitter.com/A6EuhrFSGw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 12, 2019

According to the Department of Space and Indian Research Organisation, Dr. Sarabhai was a cultivator and creator of institutions and PRL was the first step in that direction who from 1966-1971 served of PRL. He was also Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and along with other Ahmedabad-based industrialists, he played a major role in the creation of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

