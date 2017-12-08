Google's Artificial Intelligence masters chess in four hours, defeats champ

Late Tuesday, DeepMind, an Alphabet Inc [Google's parent company] co-owned Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm released a paper mentioning how their AlphaZero programme not only learnt chess in four hours, but also beat Stockfish

Late Tuesday, DeepMind, an Alphabet Inc [Google's parent company] co-owned Artificial Intelligence (AI) firm released a paper mentioning how their AlphaZero programme not only learnt chess in four hours, but also beat Stockfish, which is the world's strongest open-source chess engine.

Within a day, AlphaZero defeated the program in a game of chess, shogi (Japanese chess) and Chinese game Go. This feat was achieved after the programme reportedly taught itself the game, after only being fed the basic rules.

