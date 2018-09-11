Green cause for Ganesha

ganesh-chaturthi

As we near the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, eco-friendly initiatives around the city give you an opportunity to bring about a change

Ganesha made with papier-mache

We are living in a time where going eco-friendly seems more like a necessity than just another lifestyle choice. In the middle of the frenzy that comes with festival celebrations, there are some of us who don't mind making a change. For Anand Pendharkar, founder of SPROUTS Environmental Trust, an organisation concerned with protecting marine diversity, this change came with thorough groundwork.

"We had been dealing with clean-up drives but they weren't effective because in the end, people would come back and immerse the idols in the sea," he says. Pendharkar then discovered a solution in his native village, Devrukh, and his team began to make idols using clay and natural colours. In the stomach area of the idol, corn and wheat flour, along with spinach powder is mixed to make pasta — that now benefits marine life when immersed.



Participants making an eco-friendly idol at a workshop by SPROUTS environmental trust

Paper magic

Going green can also prove advantageous for the consumer. Rohit Vaste of Paper Ganesh makes idols using papier-mache. "Idols made out of clay tend to be heavy and fragile. My process eliminates both these difficulties. A 20-inch idol now weighs approximately 3kg as opposed to 20kg," Vaste tells us.

A pandal made by Paras Mehta

Sweeping change

Paras Mehta started his own range of eco-friendly Ganpati pandals after the ban on thermocol, using corrugated sheets and velvet cloth. He says, "Although thermocol was lighter in weight and gave a better look, this is reusable. That, for me is enough."

