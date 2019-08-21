Groove on to some live music at this event in Mumbai

food

Gorge on to signature dishes like Prawns Koliwada, Guacamole Khakhra, Truffle Oil and Okra Khichadi, Chicken Gassi, and Goan Fish Curry and Rice

Prawns Koliwada

Food, when paired with soothing and soulful music, becomes an unmatchable experience. Recharge yourself and get a perfect start to your weekend with musician and singer Ujjawal Singh as he performs live at SHOR on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9 pm onwards.

Gorge on to signature dishes like Prawns Koliwada, Guacamole Khakhra, Truffle Oil and Okra Khichadi, Chicken Gassi, and Goan Fish Curry and Rice, etc paired up with cocktails like Chhota Bheem, Gin Ok! Please, Ice Ice Baby, Polka Dot etc that will make sure to put you up in a party mood.

What: Groove on to some live music at SHOR

When: Friday, August 23, 2019

Where: SHOR - Modern Indian Restaurant & Quarter Bar

Time: 9pm onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates