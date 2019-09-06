Gujarat Police arrest ex-SIMI chief Shahid Badr from Azamgarh

On Friday, a team of the Gujarat Police managed to arrest Shahid Badr, former chief of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned terrorist organisation after almost 18 years of registering a case against him. A senior Police officer from Azamgarh said, "A four-member team of the Gujarat Police arrived here on Thursday and arrested Badr from his home in the Karbala area."

After almost 18 years of registering a case against #ShahidBadr, former chief of the Students' Islamic Movement of India (#SIMI), a banned terrorist organisation, a team of the #GujaratPolice arrested him on Sept 5.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/zuiBIM2J60 — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 6, 2019

According to the police officials, the Gujarat Police informed the Uttar Pradesh Police about the arrest of Badr. A case was registered against Badr in 2001 at Kutch, Gujarat for delivering an "inflammatory speech." Back in 2012, a Gujarat court had issued a warrant against Badr in connection with a case under sections 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 143 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, reports news agency IANS.

When asked as to why there was a delay in his arrest, the senior police officer said that the Gujarat Police did not have his address. The police officer said, "After confirming his address, they arrested Badr from his house on Thursday night and brought him to us at the Kotwali Police Station," he said.

According to the officials, the Gujarat Police would produce Shahid Badr before the Azamgarh court in order to seek transit remand so that they can take him to Gujarat.

Also Read: Watch video: Gujarat police constable carries two kids on shoulders in flood water

With inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates