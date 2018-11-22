Guneet Monga: Can start conversations with films

bollywood

Guneet Monga's next 'Tigers' revolves around how multinational baby food companies trap doctors of government hospitals to convince parents to buy formula milk, and keep newborns away from breast milk.

Guneet Monga

Guneet Monga, who produced the digital film Tigers, says the power of storytelling lies in changing the way people think, and starting a conversation in society. The film, featuring Emraan Hashmi, deals with child nutrition and corporate responsibilities.

"I don't claim that I can change the world by making a film, but [I can] surely start a conversation, that can bring a change in your thinking. Asking the right question against the system when we see anything wrong, is important," Monga said in an interview.

Tigers revolves around how multinational baby food companies trap doctors of government hospitals to convince parents to buy formula milk, and keep newborns away from breast milk. "Through this film, we want to create awareness on how breast milk is important for babies and how formula milk affects the health of children, especially for those who [belong to]the lower income groups of society."

The film is based on the real life story of Aamir Razai, who tried to unveil the truth, even investing a huge part of his life in doing so. Now, Razai lives in Canada, and makes a living by driving a taxi. Directed by Danis Tanovic, the film released yesterday.

