Gurupurab 2020: 5 Places to get the Best Punjabi Food in Mumbai



Our love of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani is as eternal as any. The spiciness and melange of flavours often make us forsake our diets and indulge. Mumbai is lined with a number of places serving delightful Punjabi fare, from Sarson ka Saag to Aloo Gobhi. On the occasion of

Gurupurab- the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, we celebrate by sharing 5 of the best places to tuck into authentic Punjabi food in Mumbai.



Amritsar in Mumbai

Bringing the taste of Punjab to Mumbai, Oye Kake has a menu that caters to every food enthusiast. You will find here a range of parathas and Amritsari kulchas, from the classic mooli and gobi parathas (Rs 209) to methi and corn kulchas (Rs 199). Lovers of chaat will be delighted to taste their Chole Samosa Chaat (Rs 289), Achaari Matthi Chaat (Rs 289), and Papdi Chaat (Rs 279). The Phaldari Punjabi Kofta (Rs 419) and Paneer Makhani Masaledaar (Rs 419) are among the top picks here. Oye Kake also offers a thali (Rs 389) as well as a Seva Langar (Rs 649). The latter benefits an underprivileged person with a hot meal, so it’s a win-win! They’re open for dine-in as well as deliveries.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Fort, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel)

TIME: 11 AM -4 PM, 7-11 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8879552518 (Lower Parel)



Buttery goodness

The holy grail of Punjabi food- Butter Chicken serves its namesake pretty hot and tempting. Patrons can opt for boneless Butter Chicken (Rs 400) or with bone (Rs 390), they will not be disappointed. Appetizers such as Amritsari Fish Fry (Rs 380) and Amritsari Prawns Fry (Rs 500) are also lip-smacking options to start off the meal. The Hari and Lal mirch parathas (Rs 90) pair very well with the numerous curries on offer here. Vegetarians can indulge in the house special Dal Makhani (Rs 330) as well as Butter Paneer (Rs 370). Their Andheri, Kurla, and Malad outlets are welcoming guests for dine-in but it is recommended you call in advance to check their timings since they vary.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Bandra West Andheri, Kurla, and more)

TIME: 12-4, 7-11:30 Monday-Sunday (Andheri)

CALL: 8879104001



The OG



Open for dine-in, the Punjab Grill is the original restaurant serving mouth-watering Punjabi fare across the nation. Be it their kulchas or main course, their menu is full of gems. While the Butter Chicken Kulcha (Rs 345) and Mutton Achaari Kulcha (Rs 345) are absolutely sinful, the Malai Kulcha (Rs 325) is an ode to creaminess. Tandoori Murgh (Rs 725), Amritsari Macchi (Rs 795), and Hara Matar di Tikki (Rs 495) cannot be missed. The main course has classics including Aloo Gobhi ki Sabzi (Rs 475) and Dhaniya Mirch da Kukkad (Rs 645). The Dal Punjab Grill (Rs 495) and Butter Chicken Punjab Grill (Rs 695) are among the specialities here.

AT: Multiple Outlets (Lower Parel, BKC, Fort, and more)

TIME: 11:30 AM- 11:30 PM, Monday- Sunday

CALL: 43473980 (Lower Parel)

LOG ONTO: https://www.punjabgrill.in/

Old-school charm

Known for serving delicious North Indian food, Khyber is a great place to grab some Punjabi food. Tandoor specialities at Khyber include Tandoori Chicken (Rs 590), Chicken Tikka (Rs 590), and Pudina Tikka (Rs 590). If you love spicy food, Dum Aloo Punjabi (Rs 530) and Channa Masala (Rs 530) will surely keep you hooked. Dal Chicken (Rs 645) and Chicken Tikka Masala (Rs 645) pair well with Missi Roti (Rs 130). You may also try the classic Makai ki Roti (Rs 130) which is cooked to perfection on a tava. The elegant restaurant has Mughal-era inspired interiors and is open for dine-in.



AT: 145, MG Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort

TIME: 12:30-3:30 PM, 7:30-11 PM, Monday-Sunday

CALL: 40396666

LOG ONTO: http://www.khyberrestaurant.com/

No-frills



Guru Kripa is an establishment in Sion, famous for its pocket-friendly treats. The no-frills eatery attracts a dedicated crowd with its Samosa Chole (Rs 49) and Chole Bhatura (Rs 120). The classic Paneer (Rs 140) and Aloo (Rs 130) parathas are served with raita, bhaji, papad, onion, and pickle, making it a wholesome meal. Do not forget to try their Sweet Lassi (Rs 53) or Masala Chaas (Rs 25) while you’re there. Guru Kripa is currently offering deliveries.



AT: 40, Guru Kripa Building, Road 24, Near SIES College, Sion

TIME: 9 AM- 10 PM, Monday- Sunday

CALL: 24074188

