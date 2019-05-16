Haldiram outlet in Nagpur to re-open after lizard found in sambar
Images showing the lizard in the sambar bowl went viral on the social media, forcing the FDA to raid Haldiram's Planet Food restaurant in the city's Ajni
Nagpur: One of the prestigious eateries Haldiram franchise in Nagpur has been cleared for reopening three days after the FDA shut down an outlet after a lizard was found in a bowl of sambar.
Milind Deshpande, Assistant Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Nagpur said, "After the incident, we raided the premises and sealed it as it was found to be flouting various norms. Yesterday (Wednesday), they complied with all the norms and after inspection, we revoked the notice of closure."
"Among the several shortcomings and non-compliances violating safe food practice norms, as per Schedule IV of the FDA rules, included a window left open without protective netting to prevent any insects or reptiles from entering and an incomplete portion of the false ceiling from where the lizard could have fallen," Deshpande said.
The two patrons, Yash Agnihotri and Neha Agnihotri, from Wardha, were hospitalised with minor health issues at a medical facility on Nagpur-Wardha Road. However, after they recovered following a 24-hour observation period in the hospital, they desisted from lodging a police complaint in the matter, which, FDA officials said, prevented them from invoking more stringent laws in the case.
The restaurant, ranked among the most prestigious eateries in the city, is likely to reopen by Thursday evening or on Friday for normal business, official sources said.
