Halle Berry wanted to learn to fight like Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3

For Halle Berry originating as the new character Sofia, the experience was like no other

It's all new for Halle Berry! Being the newest addition to the third installment to the gun-fu franchise, she will be introduced as an old friend, whom Wick calls upon for help in his ongoing struggle with the infamous High Table. While we know, Berry signed the film way before the script was ready, she also expresses her desire to fight like Keanu Reeves.

For Halle originating as the new character Sofia, the experience was like no other. "I've done action before, but wow, there's nothing like this," she says. "I've never trained this hard. I've never worked in the way that Chad and Keanu work and I've certainly never had 12 guys coming for me all at once! It was tough, it was amazing, and I love that my character Sofia also brings some real heart and soul to the story as someone from John Wick's past who knows the costs of doing what he does."

In a movie that's basically nothing but impossible stunts and good dogs, Berry shares two things in common with her pal Wick: a knack for leaving dead bodies in her wake and an affinity for pups. The movie is slated to release in India on 17th May 2019 by PVR Pictures.

Given the bond between the two characters, Halle Berry worked closely to mirror Keanu Reeves' physicality, while bringing her own personal touch to Sofia's martial artistry. "I wanted to learn to fight a lot like Keanu so it's clear they have the same kind of physical language. I also wanted to show how Sofia and John Wick are different enough that they complement each other as a team," says Berry.

For the producer Erica Lee, it's the balance between Sofia and John Wick that brings fresh energy to Parabellum. "Halle brings a really cool, sexy vibe to this world that typically has a more muscular and masculine feel. There's a contrast between them, but Halle proved she could go toe-to-toe with Keanu," she says.

