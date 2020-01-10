Have a Taste of Good Life with Escobar's Vardhaman Choksi

Vardhaman Choksi is the brain behind Mumbai’s most chic bar and restaurant, Escobar, but that is just one of the many feathers that this modern-day renaissance man wears on his hat! His creative and curious personality finds expression in the form of Escobar, which is the favourite nightlife destination of the elite section of Mumbai society.

With the single longest 80-feet bar in the country, Escobar boasts of a 7,000 sq ft space marked with a pristine rooftop fine-dine restaurant and a tapas bar. The space completed a decade in 2019 and continues to be the favourite place to entertain guests. Celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, business world, modelling, fashion designing and social media are seen hobnobbing with each other there every night. If you ask the frequent patrons of the bar, they would point out that it is the Escobar’s ageless combination of ‘comfort, glamour and intimacy.’

However, Vardhaman is not just a bar owner in Mumbai but a certified jeweller and gemologist. Armed with a certificate from the prestigious Gemological Institute of America, Choksi does full justice to his education in the form of the interiors of the bar. Though he started his career with his family business, which was dealing in the precious metal industry, he was soon looking to branch out. His love for partying inspired him to open Escobar.

Apart from his bar, Choksi is himself a walking-taking advertisement for his love for the bling. In fact, it was his keenness to deal in jewellery and luxury clothing, which inspired him to wear his style on his sleeve. He himself rocks some of the most stunning pieces from his men’s collection at various social dos. His bespoke suits are made in exotic clothing and he accessorizes with exclusive shoes bought from all over the world. His preference for blacks and dark blues not only makes Vardhaman stand out in the crowd but also poses him as a classic gent among men.

