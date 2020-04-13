Have you seen this throwback video of Janhvi Kapoor dancing on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's song Salaam?

In 1981, Rekha mesmerised everyone by her grace and poise while dancing on the unforgettable tunes of the classic Umrao Jaan. 25 years later, in the remake, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did the same. And now, Janhvi Kapoor has shared a throwback video where she could be seen dancing on the song Salaam from the new Umrao Jaan. It seems to be an ode to Aishwarya!

We all know the Dhadak actress is very fond of dancing and keeps sharing her pictures and videos. And this was the latest one to make it to the bandwagon. She wrote about this video- "#missing the class room. But anywhere and everywhere can be a classroom no?" (sic)

Have a look:

This is how some of the celebrities reacted to her dance. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote- "Atti sundarrrr." (sic) Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma commented- "Beautiful." (sic) And ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra commented with two hearts and a thumbs up.

The actress is finding different ways to spend her time during this quarantine. She shared a list of things she has learned during the self-isolation, she also shared the artist inside her and channeled the productivity inside her. Let's see what the next post happens to be. On the work front, she has a lot of films coming up.

The first one would be Gunjan Saxena, which would be followed by RoohiAfzana, Dostana 2, and Takht.

