He says he'll leave me if his ex returns

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship with my boyfriend for the past four months. He broke up with his ex after an eight-year relationship. He says he loves me a lot, but also says he will go back to her if she comes back. I don’t know what to do. Should I let him stay with me? Does he deserve to be with me?

— Sonal M

This really boils down to how much you respect yourself. If your boyfriend says he loves you, but is also prepared to leave you for another woman, I’m not sure how you can accept such conditional love. You should be with someone who wants to be with you, not someone who is with you because another alternative does not currently exist. I suggest you ask him why he thinks you should accept such a ridiculous condition.

My girlfriend wants me to stop meeting one of my friends, because she hates him. We have been together for a year now, but this friend has been close since we were in school. I don’t want to stop speaking to him just because she hates him, but she says she will end our relationship if I don’t agree. What do I do?

You shouldn’t have to choose between two people if the relationship you share with them both is so different. She may have valid reasons for you to stop meeting your friend, but you also have reasons for not abandoning him. The two of you will simply have to deal with this like adults. Ask if she would be comfortable with this kind of ultimatum if you were the one issuing it.

