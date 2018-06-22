'He says it's too soon to go on holiday with me'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Illustration/Uday Mohite

I have been trying to convince my boyfriend to go on a holiday with me, but he doesn't want to because he says things are moving too quickly for him in this relationship. I think some time together will be good for both of us, so I don't get where he's coming from. What do I do?

Why are you forcing him to do something? If you want this to work, you will have to be patient until he is on the same page as you are.

I am getting mixed signals from my boyfriend. At times, he says we won't be able to have a long term relationship because we have very little in common. At other times, he says he is happiest when he is with me and doesn't want me to leave his side ever. I don't know what to do about this because his mood swings make a huge difference to how I feel. I can't keep feeling wanted and unwanted based on his whims and fancies, because I love him a lot and take what he says very seriously. If he wants to end it, he should, because giving me false hope will only make things hard for me to deal with in the future. Should I ask him to make up his mind once and for all?

Maybe a break will help him figure out what he wants. If he can't make up his mind, and this is obviously taking an emotional toll on you, I suggest you tell him that you would like a pause for a while if he isn't sure about what he wants to do. Take some time to evaluate why you have given his whims the power to control how you feel. If you believe this is working, stick with it. If he can't treat you with respect, your love for him doesn't really matter. Put yourself first, for a change. And yes, ask him to make up his mind because he owes you that much.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@ mid-day.com

