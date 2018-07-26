Heavy rains lash Delhi city, creates traffic chaos

Heavy rains lashed the city overnight and continued till the morning. The weatherman has predicted more rainfall during the day

Heavy monsoon rains hit the Indian capital and surrounding areas on July 26, bringing down the temperatures. Pic/AFP

Traffic was severely affected due to heavy rains in the national capital today with waterlogging contributing to chaos at various intersections. According to traffic police officials, vehicular movement was affected at the Vivek Vihar underpass, Seema Puri underpass and under the Ghazipur flyover. "Traffic is also affected from Narayana T Point to Loha Mandi due to water logging on the Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg in west Delhi. Commuters should avoid the stretch," an official said.

Traffic was reported to be affected from Apsara border to Shahdara, Seema Puri to Apsara border and Khaira Mor to Bahardurgarh bus stand in Najafgarh. There was an obstruction in traffic from Lal Kuan in south Delhi to Badarpur due to waterlogging. The traffic police also issued advisories with alternate routes on its Twitter handle for motorists.

