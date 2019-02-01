Here are five reasons to watch Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

bollywood

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is set to hit theatres tomorrow. The film is the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar, and it's also the first time that Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor will be sharing screen space

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga promotional poster

Fox Star Studio's upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar is all set to release today, February 1. The film has a unique story, and there's a lot of buzz around it that will definitely compel audiences to watch it in the theatre. The film also marks Shelly Chopra Dhar's debut as a director, and it's the first time that Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor will share screen space.

We give you 5 reasons why you should head to the theatres to watch this flick:

1. It's an entertaining film that has a bold topic at its core:

Bollywood has witnessed many breakout stories which have been praised by audiences. With Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga the makers decided to essay the bold topic of acceptance and coming out.

2. It's a brilliant take on a father-daughter relationship:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga brings the real-life father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor together on screen. It's commendable that the duo chose such a daring topic to debut together on screen. In the film, you will get to see the deep bond between a father-daughter portrayed by Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

3. Important family values rooted in the film:

The film is a family entertainer and the makers of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga have shown the deep-rooted values in Indian families, and the complex relationship we all share with our family.

4. An unusual love story:

Bollywood has gone through years of using homosexuality either as a comic plot point or as sleaze. But with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga audiences will definitely witness an unusual love story that is going to be decoded this Friday, February 1.

5. It's the debut directorial film of Shelly Chopra Dhar:

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is Shelly Chopra Dhar's directorial debut. Shelly, a scientist in her earlier days, took a sabbatical and went back to college to learn filmmaking. She also has assisted Rajkumar Hirani on his films and is now all set to make her debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

Also read: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: This actress plays Sonam Kapoor's love interest in film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates