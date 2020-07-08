Here's why Twitter is in love with elephant Bob-cut Sengamalam from Tamil Nadu

After a heartwarming video showing an elephant patrolling the streets of Kerala amid lockdown went viral, another elephant from Tamil Nadu with a unique haircut is winning hearts online. The adorable pictures of the elephant were shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen who said that the elephant has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle.

She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.

Pics from Internet. pic.twitter.com/KINN8FHOV3 — Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 5, 2020

On Sunday, Ramen took to Twitter to share pictures of the elephant. The IFS officer said that the elephant is popularly known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" and one can see her at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi in Tamilnadu. The giant animal has a huge fan club for her fringed hairstyle. Bob-cut Sengamalam is maintained by her mahout S Rajagopal.

So far, the viral post has collected over 30,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets. One user wrote, "She has alluring looks, darling don’t eat pineapple's when u see. God bless you Bob cut baby," while another said, "Wow she is beautiful." A few users also shared throwback pictures of when they met "Bob-cut Sengamalam".

Here's how netizens reacted:

She has alluring looks, darling don’t eat pineapple’sðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ when u see. God bless you Bob cut baby ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ramesh Naidu (@RameshN74480645) July 5, 2020

When she was in Elephant Rejuvenation Camp, MettupalayamâÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂ

She is very friendly and cheerful pic.twitter.com/aMKkGBzPnH — Mukul Singh Thakur (@singhmukul92) July 5, 2020

I have these in my collection pic.twitter.com/1Cqb3BjeVv — CA Magizhmaran (@eli_sad) July 6, 2020

Wow she is beautiful — Indian first (@Mungphali1) July 6, 2020

She is not a show thing.

Temple elephants have the longest lifespans, healthiest n good calves.

And are worshipped — Indian first (@Mungphali1) July 6, 2020

Been there 2 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/5e01EBwHje — Nani Maripi (@maripi95) July 6, 2020

When an elephant has more swag than many ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — reaper25 (@dkillswitch) July 5, 2020

I call it "Love at first Sight"ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/oEL0esVeX3 — Satya Poojary (@poojarysatya) July 6, 2020

In February 2020, DMK MLA TRB Rajaa had shared pictures and videos of the gentle giant. Rajaa had shared a video of Sengamalam playing and said that she is one of the few temple elephants who are allowed to roam freely.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news