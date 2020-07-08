Search

Here's why Twitter is in love with elephant Bob-cut Sengamalam from Tamil Nadu

Updated: Jul 08, 2020, 11:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen said the elephant has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle

A picture of Bob-cut Sengamalam shared by Twitter user Nani Maripi
A picture of Bob-cut Sengamalam shared by Twitter user Nani Maripi

After a heartwarming video showing an elephant patrolling the streets of Kerala amid lockdown went viral, another elephant from Tamil Nadu with a unique haircut is winning hearts online. The adorable pictures of the elephant were shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen who said that the elephant has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle.

On Sunday, Ramen took to Twitter to share pictures of the elephant. The IFS officer said that the elephant is popularly known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" and one can see her at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi in Tamilnadu. The giant animal has a huge fan club for her fringed hairstyle. Bob-cut Sengamalam is maintained by her mahout S Rajagopal.

So far, the viral post has collected over 30,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets. One user wrote, "She has alluring looks, darling don’t eat pineapple's when u see. God bless you Bob cut baby," while another said, "Wow she is beautiful." A few users also shared throwback pictures of when they met "Bob-cut Sengamalam".

Here's how netizens reacted:

In February 2020, DMK MLA TRB Rajaa had shared pictures and videos of the gentle giant. Rajaa had shared a video of Sengamalam playing and said that she is one of the few temple elephants who are allowed to roam freely.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK