Here's why Twitter is in love with elephant Bob-cut Sengamalam from Tamil Nadu
Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen said the elephant has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle
After a heartwarming video showing an elephant patrolling the streets of Kerala amid lockdown went viral, another elephant from Tamil Nadu with a unique haircut is winning hearts online. The adorable pictures of the elephant were shared by Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen who said that the elephant has a huge fan club just for her hairstyle.
She is famously known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" who has a huge fan club just for her hair style. You can see her at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu.— Sudha Ramen IFS ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 5, 2020
Pics from Internet. pic.twitter.com/KINN8FHOV3
On Sunday, Ramen took to Twitter to share pictures of the elephant. The IFS officer said that the elephant is popularly known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" and one can see her at the Rajagopalaswamy Temple in Mannargudi in Tamilnadu. The giant animal has a huge fan club for her fringed hairstyle. Bob-cut Sengamalam is maintained by her mahout S Rajagopal.
So far, the viral post has collected over 30,000 likes and nearly 5,000 retweets. One user wrote, "She has alluring looks, darling don’t eat pineapple's when u see. God bless you Bob cut baby," while another said, "Wow she is beautiful." A few users also shared throwback pictures of when they met "Bob-cut Sengamalam".
Here's how netizens reacted:
She has alluring looks, darling don’t eat pineapple’sðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ when u see. God bless you Bob cut baby ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Ramesh Naidu (@RameshN74480645) July 5, 2020
When she was in Elephant Rejuvenation Camp, MettupalayamâÂÂÂÂºï¸ÂÂÂÂ— Mukul Singh Thakur (@singhmukul92) July 5, 2020
She is very friendly and cheerful pic.twitter.com/aMKkGBzPnH
Cutest pic.twitter.com/6yq1BB9oJz— Yamini Vijayaraj (@yamini_speaks) July 5, 2020
Nice pic.twitter.com/TWYbYskR4q— Vamsi Reddy (@VamsiRe95050191) July 6, 2020
I have these in my collection pic.twitter.com/1Cqb3BjeVv— CA Magizhmaran (@eli_sad) July 6, 2020
Wow she is beautiful— Indian first (@Mungphali1) July 6, 2020
She is not a show thing.— Indian first (@Mungphali1) July 6, 2020
Temple elephants have the longest lifespans, healthiest n good calves.
And are worshipped
Been there 2 years ago.. pic.twitter.com/5e01EBwHje— Nani Maripi (@maripi95) July 6, 2020
When an elephant has more swag than many ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— reaper25 (@dkillswitch) July 5, 2020
@Jayanthan_SFC While bathing sengamalam pic.twitter.com/TxCFWPWzt2— Saminathan Saminatha (@saminathansamin) July 6, 2020
Bob-cut Sengamalam is a rockstarðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/lMPvMXvM70— Sayonee (@Shayo_nee) July 6, 2020
I call it "Love at first Sight"ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Satya Poojary (@poojarysatya) July 6, 2020
known as "Bob-cut Sengamalam" at Sri Rajagopalaswamy Temple, Mannargudi, Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/oEL0esVeX3
In February 2020, DMK MLA TRB Rajaa had shared pictures and videos of the gentle giant. Rajaa had shared a video of Sengamalam playing and said that she is one of the few temple elephants who are allowed to roam freely.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe