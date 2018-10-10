Here to mix it up

food

A young bartender is coming to town to stir up a storm at a city bar

Akhilesh Sheoran

Akhilesh Sheoran's dream of becoming a mixologist only found shape once he moved to Bengaluru, where he found his calling as a bartender during his stint as a student in a hospitality school.

Since then, Sheoran has come a long way, winning many accolades with his ingenious cocktails and his ability to put a spin on an often frowned-upon alcohol, rum. "Bartending is an exciting profession and surely no walk in the park, but it can take you places once you put your body and mind to it," the 23-year-old mixologist tells us, ahead of his visit to Mumbai where he will be curating a week-long special cocktail menu for a Lower Parel bar and restaurant.

For this pop-up, Sheoran is playing with gin, vodka and whisky featured in drinks such as the valley of flowers, a vodka-based drink with the sweet notes of rose and marigold, and walking south, a whisky-based cocktail with hints of pineapple and coconut.

On October 12, to 18; 12 pm to 1 am

At Typhoon Shelter, Phoenix Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 49193100

