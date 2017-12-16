Here's all you need to know about the colour of the year for 2018

The colour of the year for 2018 has been revealed, and it is a beautiful, pastel purple, named ultra violet (UV)

The colour of the year for 2018 has been revealed, and it is a beautiful, pastel purple, named ultra violet (UV). Pantone, the company that declares the colour each year, has described next year's shade as, "A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade [that] communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future." But why is a shade that sounds like something you need sunscreen for define trends for 2018? Where will we see it over the next year? Has the colour already made its way into our lives? Sit back, as mid-day breaks all of it down, with a lowdown on how to incorporate cosmic purple into your life.



Why pick violet?

Purple has always been a colour associated with uniqueness, unity and calm. According to Pantone, it has also been a symbol of counterculture and artistic brilliance with icons like Prince, Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie celebrating it in their music and signature looks. In order to pick this shade, said The New York Times, Pantone sent a team of 10 around the world to scour for the colour reflected in current trends to predict the one to define the future. Their research and analysis pointed to ultra violet.

Sneaking in

Ultra Violet, albeit in more purple hues, was the talk of the town last year too. After 2016's US Presidential election, candidate Hillary Clinton wore a suit with prominent purple detail. The colour, which brings together red and blue - colours associated with the Republican and Democratic parties respectively - was considered as a display and symbol of unity. In 2017, Ultra Violet made a sneaky appearance in popstar Rihanna's eponymous make-up line Fenty Beauty. To celebrate the brand's launch, RiRi donned their shade called Unicorn, in a purple heart over her face, for the cover of a fashion glossy. Variations of the colour were seen as a trend in the beauty industry, especially with iridescent purple highlighters. In the world of fashion, Balenciaga, Gucci and Moschino used variants of the shade for their spring collections.

Get some UV through...



Crystals: Amethyst crystals are known to have stress busting and calming properties. They are also said to help promote peace and eliminate impatience.

Make-up: Paint your lips with NYX's Liquid Suede lipsticks in the shades Run the World and Amethyst (Rs 850). Light up your eyelids with the purple-themed eyeshadow palette from ColourPop called Element of Surprise ($16 approx. Rs 1,029) and lastly, blush on your cheeks with Fenty Beauty's Matchstix Shimmer Skin Stick in Unicorn ($25 approx Rs 1,608) or for NYX's Illuminating Stick in Lavender Lust (Rs 638).

Music: Mega popstar Prince's Purple Rain and guitar icon Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze.

Would you dare to go Ultra violet?

Tanya Vaidya, Fashion designer

'The colour is quite apt for our times, and really resonates because it's significance is deeply rooted in various things like women's empowerment, LGBTQ rights, etc. Fashion has always reflected the social and political aspects of the time. The use of this colour therefore represents the importance of the issues I mentioned before'

Arya Tiwari, Photographer

'I would definitely bring ultra violet into my life. I think the colour has a lot of character and gives room to experiment. It seems mysterious, enigmatic, non-conforming and adventurous, just like the year 2018 will be'

Ultra Violet in Indian fashion?

Shehla Khan, Fashion designer

'It depends on how it's used. The punk rock look is quite popular this year. So it will work with sleek cuts, and when combined with hints of black. In fact, the Indian audience will enjoy it as it adds a fun element to any outfit. I love the way Manish Arora has incorporated the ultraviolet tones into Indian fashion silhouettes. Those tones do complement the Indian skin'

Nandita Mahtani, Fashion designer

'It all depends on how the designer uses the colour. Ultraviolet is a strong colour, which could work for some Indian skin tones and look like a disaster on others. It depends on the style and the use of the colour more than who wears it. It's a stunning choice for Indian fashion and could work better on western silhouettes'

1.8k

No. of colours Pantone has formulated for graphic designers

2.3k

No. of colours Pantone has formulated for fashion designers

$7.3k

Price fashion designers pay for a Pantone cotton swatch library

