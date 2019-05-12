Here's how Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone gave Met Gala a Bollywood twist

bollywood

A video has emerged on the social media in which Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra can be seen grooving on hit Bollywood music numbers at the Met Gala 2019

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala 2019

The recently-concluded Met Gala 2019 has fired up the Internet with social media feeds flooding with funky, weird and fashionable attires donned by celebrities. The Gala saw several Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani, and Natasha Poonawala flaunting their ace fashion A-game. Apparently, Priyanka and Deepika also brought a special Bollywood twist at the event.

Speaking about Priyanka, the Bajirao Mastani actress looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape and a quirky crown. Check out her look:

View this post on Instagram Met 2019 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onMay 6, 2019 at 8:51pm PDT

Amidst the discussion on the internet over her look, a video has now emerged on social media that is driving netizens crazy. In the behind-the-scenes video shared by designer Prabal Gurung on Instagram, Prabal is seen insisting Priyanka to sing a Hindi song. Piggy Chops happily obliged by singing the famous Bollywood number Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from 1993 film Khalnayak. She is joined by Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, who can also be seen indulging in the conversation.

He captioned the video, "This is how you do #metgala #bollywood style. Y'all know I love Hindi films so much and any moment I can #camp it out, I will. Love these two @priyankachopra @_iiishmagish for indulging me xPG".

Have a look at the video below:

Priyanka had made her grand entry at the Gala with her husband Nick Jonas. The newlyweds arrived hand-in-hand and posed for the cameras. Nick Jonas too looked dapper in a white Dior Men tuxedo and sparkly silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

And, it's not just Priyanka who brought Bollywood in New York. In another video shared by the designer on Instagram, we can see Deepika Padukone dancing on the song Deewani Mastani from her movie Bajirao Mastani.

Prabal captioned the video, "Mademoiselle Padukone doing what she does the best... indulging me. Love you tons D xPG #metgala".

Talking about her look, Deepika had graced the event in a stunning pink gown by Zac Posen. Deepika opted for a retro hairdo and teamed it up with a gorgeous embellished headband. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of pink diamond earrings and a statement cuff. The stunner rounded off her look with an oxblood lip colour and pink smokey eyes.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which also stars Vikrant Massey while Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar, directed by Shonali Bose.

