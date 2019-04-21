Here's the reason why Ananya Panday is in love with Bollywood

bollywood

Even before her much anticipated Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday has already become a teen sensation among the youth

Ananya Panday, who aced the signature step at the recent song launch The Jawaani song of her upcoming film, Student of the year 2 did not just charm the audience with her groovy steps but also the young starlet, who is a huge fan of Bollywood herself knows every possible hook-up step from any and every Hindi song!

Watch how Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Ananya Pandey set the stage on fire!

After grabbing the attention with her remarkable entry at the trailer launch of Student of the Year 2, the actress has now made a style statement at the song launch of her first song from the upcoming movie.

Creating an impact on the industry in no time, Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India which puts her on a map of famous celebrities. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbie is already creating a buzz in the entertainment industry with every step, her way.

From the glaring set of glimpses of the trailer, Ananya Panday can be seen making a blockbuster entry, all decked up in a leather jacket which reflects her edgy and bold personality.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2, which is slated to hit the screens on May 10, this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

