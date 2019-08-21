Here's why Alia Bhatt jumped up and down for 5 minutes

bollywood

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt opened up on the excitement of working with Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in Inshallah

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film titled 'Inshallah' opposite Salman Khan. Inshallah is also Alia Bhatt's first movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making this a truly special film. It also marks the reunion of Salman with Bhansali almost two decades after Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

The Kalank star recently opened up on the excitement of working with Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time. Talking about it, she told Bollywood Hungama, "I literally remember myself jumping. I was not in town, I was out of the country and I was doing something and I got a call and I was like.. literally I ran to the corner and I jumped up and down for 5 minutes because I was so excited."

It was a long wait for Alia to work with the director, she had earlier auditioned for Bhansali's 2005 movie Black at the age of nine but was rejected. In an earlier interview, she spoke about how her pairing with Salman will be presented in the film, Alia says, "I don't want to talk much about it. I would just say let's wait for the magician being, Mr Bhansali to reveal its traits. He has a certain idea and vision for this film and he will put it out there in front of the world. Till then we should not say much. This film is lovely in every aspect - be it the story or the world that he is creating."

When Alia was confirmed as the female lead, she had shared her excitement through a tweet. She wrote:

Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called “Inshallah” âÂÂ¤#Inshallah #SLB @BeingSalmanKhan @bhansali_produc @SKFilmsOfficial @prerna982 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 19, 2019

The shoot for the film is likely to begin soon. And it will co-produced by Salman and Bhansali's production banners and is reportedly set to arrive in cinema houses during Eid next year. The director has locked in several locations in California and Florida for the first phase of Inshallah's shoot. Earlier, Bhansali had done a recce in Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Apart from Inshallah, Alia Bhatt has several films in her kitty. She is currently shooting for home production Sadak 2. This film marks her filmmaker-father Mahesh Bhatt's return to direction after 20 years, which also stars sister Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. It is the sequel to Mahesh Bhatt's 1991-hit Sadak, which revolved around a taxi driver (Sanjay) trying to rescue the woman he loves (Pooja) from a brothel. It also featured late Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani, the brothel's owner, and Soni Razdan, Bhatt's wife. Sadak 2 will hit the theatres next year on July 10.

She will also share screen space with alleged beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia, Ranbir, and Mouni Roy, among others. The film will hit the big screens in summer 2020.

