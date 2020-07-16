Himanshi Khurana gets tested for COVID-19, says 'Will share the reports'

Actor Himashi Khurana's manager took to her social media account to share this news with all of Khurana's fans that she has not been feeling well and undergone COVID-19 test. She tweeted- "@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou." (sic)

Have a look at the tweet right here:

@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020

Replying to this tweet, Khurana tweeted back- "Will share the reports." (sic) It has been three months since the lockdown was imposed after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. A lot of actors were tested positive in these last few months. The recent examples are Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Parth Samthaan.

Coming back to Khurana, she also spoke recently in an interview with Times of India how she used to get panic attacks. She stated, "There was a time last month that I started getting panic attacks, then I had to take counselling, I met a psychiatrist. I am mentally very strong and deep down I know that this is show business and I have to take care of myself. It took two weeks of healing to get better. There were people who didn't even know me, but they were still writing nasty things about me and I was very depressed."

