Hina Khan: Lost out on opportunities while working on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Hina Khan played the lead role of Akshara Singhania in the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai from 2009–2016. But she lost out on a lot of projects along the way, she says. In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Hina Khan spoke about the show and why it becomes difficult to leave the television industry.

Hina Khan shared with the portal, "I got my first television show with just one audition, it was easy. But my struggle began after that. There are a lot of ups and downs that you see, and times can get difficult."

She added, "I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn't an easy decision."

Hina also explained why she thought leaving the show was difficult. She said, "I have always said that TV gives you really good money so it was a difficult choice to leave all of that. I did YRKKH for 8 years. I have never been offered a huge project or something. There was this one big producer who had once told me, 'Hina, I really want to cast you but when I want to watch you on the Internet, all I can find are those Yeh Rishta videos.' That made me change my viewpoint and I wanted to do things to present a bouquet of my work, so that tomorrow hopefully a big producer can notice me and give me a big film."

On the work front, Hina Khan can be currently seen as a guest on Bigg Boss 14. When it comes to films, the actress was seen in Hacked, her Bollywood debut, and recently in Unlock, a ZEE5 film.

