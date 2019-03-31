Hina Khan shoots for her debut film in the exotic locales of Kashmir

bollywood

Hina Khan will be seen in a film that revolves around the Kargil war, titled Lines (1999)

Hina Khan became a household name after playing the character of Akshara in the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and appearing in the reality show, Bigg Boss 11. Hina is aiming for a Bollywood release now and will be seen in an upcoming film, titled, Lines, which is based on the set to make her Bollywood debut. The film is a love story and revolves around the repercussions of the Kargil war.

Lines is an international feature film; a tragic story set on the life and plight of people on the border. Set around the grass-root effect of Kargil war in Kashmir, this film throws light on the lives of people, who live close to LOC (Line Of Control). The film is directed by Hussain Khan, whose name recently appeared in IAS exams, he is responsible for making first intentional Kashmiri feature film in his 45-year career.

When asked Hina about her debut, she says, "It was a wonderful experience for me, especially shooting in Kashmir. Working with Farida Ji was a delight. I am really excited about the film's release and how the audience will react to it."

Director Hussain Khan says, "We have worked very hard on the film and since this is a sensitive topic, it is important to keep people's sentiments in mind."

Lines is written by Kunwar Shakti Singh and Rahat Kazmi, who is also the film's producer.

Talking about Hina Khan, she is currently essaying the character of the antagonist, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the original series, Urvashi Dholakia had essayed this character, which is still fresh in people's minds and is an iconic one.

