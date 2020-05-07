Hizbul commander on the run for 8 years killed

In this July 30, 2017 photo, is seen Commander-in-Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Riyaz Naikoo. File pic/PTI

In a major breakthrough in the fight against terror, top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Reyaz Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Anticipating a law and order problem, authorities suspended mobile telephone services of private operators and mobile internet services across the Valley. Security forces engaged with militants in two gunbattles in the south Kashmir district, one in Sharshalli village where two unidentified militants were killed and the other in Beighpora in Awantipora where they finally put down Naikoo who was holed up with another terrorist.

His accomplice attempted to escape by charging at security forces but was also killed. The gunning down of the top terrorist commander comes three days after eight security personnel, including two Army officers Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood, were killed in Handwara.

2016

Year Naikoo became the de facto chief of the terror group

