Holika Dahan: Mumbaikars to burn effigy of Masood Azhar and PUBG
Mumbai to burn an effigy of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. This year, Holi got its own twist in Mumbai with creative effigies to celebrate 'Holika Dahan.'
Twin brothers Amar and Ashish Vitthal from Sion Koliwada built an effigy of the mobile game PUBG which they plan to burn today on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' To create awareness about the negative impact of the game on people.
Ashish said: "PUBG must be banned. Parents tell us children play PUBG all day. They appreciate us for the concept."
Mumbai: 'Holika Dahan' effigy of Jaish-e-Mohammed's Masood Azhar and an effigy depicting PUBG, in Worli, ahead of #Holi . pic.twitter.com/UINHOchp9C— ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019
Amar added, "People are turning violent by playing PUBG, children are not focussing on studies. So we came up with this concept. Earlier we had created awareness about noise pollution, demonetisation etc. We will burn this effigy during 'Holika Dahan'. We want to spread a social message."
Apart from PUBG effigy, Mumbai also saw an effigy of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. This year, Holi got its own twist in Mumbai with creative effigies to celebrate 'Holika Dahan.'
