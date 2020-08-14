Hollywood plans, production house, startup: Sushant Singh's diary shared by sister reveals his future plans

Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise has shaken the country to its very core. Right from his alleged suicide to the nepotism debate, questions are being raised about exactly led to the actor's death on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The later actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti demanding a fair investigation into her brother's death. She has also been sharing sweet memories with Sushant on social media.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared bits of few pictures of Sushant’s diary which shows his detailed plan for 2020. The notes on the pages, posted by her, which seem to suggest the writing is in the late actor's hand, refer to plans for the next few milestones in his life. One page is titled "Entertainment", and points to plans for moving to Hollywood. The Instagram post-credits a TV channel for access to the pages.

There is also a mention of a "startup" on one page that would be based on emergent technology. Sushant Singh Rajput was a space enthusiast. On the pages posted by Shweta, there are references to starting a production house and possible collaboration with top writers for creative content and idea development.

Another page mentions the creation of a creative team. There is a reference to setting up of a company. The second step is 'explore' and picking talent from leading institutions like the Film and Television Institute of India. This is followed by step-3, which carries the idea of the first screening.

Another page on future plans seems to suggest the creation of a legal team and getting in touch with the best film writers overseas. For the legal team, 'Priyanka' is first mentioned. The name is crossed out and 'P.S.' is mentioned. The name 'Shraddha' is written on the page and then replaced with 'Megha'. There is another page, which says that the person writing it wanted to do it all alone.

There is no mention of Rhea Chakraborty.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "âÂÂªSomebody who had solid plans. Somebody who knew how to make his dreams into reality... somebody who was an eternal positivist! My brother I salute you! #Warriors4SRR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #Godiswithus âÂÂ¬(sic)". Take a look:

Shweta had also shared a video demanding a fair investigation into her brother's death. "It's time we find the truth and get justice. Please help our family and the whole world to know what the truth is and find closure, otherwise, we will never be able to live a peaceful life!!#CBIForSSR Raise your voice and demand #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #WarriorsForSSR (sic)", she captioned it.

