Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh: I still can't say goodbye, will laugh, cry on our shared memories

Even after more than a month after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans continue to miss him and his exemplary performances and films that he left behind for all of us! The 34-year-old actor was found dead on June 14 at his sixth-floor apartment in Bandra (West). The later actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing sweet memories with her brother on social media.

Recently, she shared a beautiful heartbreaking note for him on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The note was written by Sushant's other sister Meetu Singh. Singh opened up about the 'excruciating pain' and void left behind by him. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can't believe that you aren't there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable. My precious brother, my jaan, I still can't say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride! @sushantsinghrajput (sic)."

Shweta re-shared the post on her own Instagram page and wrote, "My Rubi Di... we love you so much. Our strongest bravest sister. He is always there with us Di... we will always love him till eternity and beyond @divinemitz @sushantsinghrajput (sic)."

Shweta had also shared their eldest sister Nitu Singh's Raksha Bandhan note for Sushant. She wrote, "My Rani Di, we have always considered you our mother figure after Mumma. We love you so much! Happy Rakshabandhan my Rani Di...Bhai is always with us and we know it, we cannot deny his pulsating presence around us showering his love on us. @sushantsinghrajput (sic)".

Shweta has been using social media to share pictures of the late actor since his death. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback picture where the siblings can be seen bringing in the festival during their childhood days. The note than she penned for him is likely to leave a lump in your throat.

The actor's death has shocked the Bollywood industry. his suicide has created a huge wave in Bollywood. Right from television to Bollywood celebrities, everyone condoled his demise. On June 15, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Vivek Oberoi, and Varun Sharma paid their respects at his last rites that were held at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium. Several celebrities like Dharmendra, Koena Mitra, Shamita Shetty, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raveena Tandon have revealed the dark side of the showbiz.

