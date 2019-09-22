MENU

Horse racing: Bushtops tipped for St Leger

Updated: Sep 22, 2019, 10:37 IST | Prakash Gosavi

Beginning with a victory over a mile, Bushtops went on confirming his stamina over two additional furlongs with each subsequent run

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Pune: Thanks to his brilliant current form which enabled him to reel off three races in a row this season, the MK Jadhav-trained Bushtops will attract most of the betting money in the Grade 1, the Indian St Leger, the final Classic of the season 2018-19. Beginning with a victory over a mile, Bushtops went on confirming his stamina over two additional furlongs with each subsequent run, and now adds another two furlongs to his last victory over a mile-and-a-half when he tackles the grueling trip of 2800 for the St Leger. Roberta may follow him home.

First race at 2 pm.

