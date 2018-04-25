'How do I convince my girlfriend to open up?'

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age





Is it weird for my girlfriend to be shy around me after we have been in a relationship for three months? I have to force her to open up. What do I do?

How is it weird? Not everyone opens up instantly. If you care about her, why can't you simply give her time.

My boyfriend and I ended our relationship after 8 years. This was a mutual decision, but I can't seem to move on because my life was so closely tied to his. We had discussed marriage, children, where we were going to live, and everything made sense for a while until we realised it just wasn't working out. He has moved on, and I haven't spoken to him in a while, but I don't know how to get back into the dating game because I have never been with anyone else. I sometimes wonder if I will ever be able to have such a close relationship with anyone ever again, and this makes me anxious about my future. I don't want to get back with him, because that is not the solution, but I am repeatedly questioning my decision these days and it keeps me up at night. How do I deal with this?

It's fairly normal to deal with the end of a long-term relationship like this by struggling to move on. What you are going through is common and undoubtedly difficult, because trying to date someone new isn't easy at the best of times, even for those who have been in a number of relationships. I suggest you give yourself a break and stop putting pressure on yourself. Focus on things you like instead, and on spending time with friends and meeting new people. When you meet someone you like, you may be surprised at how easy it is to start something new. We are genetically wired to endure grief and start all over, so don't worry about it too much. You have a few billion years of evolution on your side.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

