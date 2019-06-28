How to innovate with superfoods to keep your taste-buds excited

food

With an increment in the awareness pertaining to eclectic dietary habits, superfoods have remarkably made their mark in the Cookbook recipes of many renowned chefs across the globe. With an increment in the awareness pertaining to flamboyant dietary habits, people are always on a quest to find foodstuffs that match their nutritive requirements. Recently, superfoods have remarkably made their mark in the Cookbook recipes of many renowned chefs across the globe.

Technically defined as nutrient-rich foodstuffs beneficial for health and well-being, superfoods like Fish, Nuts, Olive Oil and Eggs have been already present and savoured for generations. The recently qualified ones that are appreciated amongst the healthy eating community are Quinoa, Kale, and Chard to name a few. As these foodstuffs are new to our palate, there is a great scope of innovation that can be done to enhance the nutritive value as well as the taste of the meals we consume.

Chef Ashish Khanduri, Executive Chef, Elior India, lists out suggestions to keep in mind while trying innovating with superfoods:

Understand the character of the ingredients in use: It is primarily mandatory to understand and know the benefits/side-effects of the food that you consume. Similarly for Superfoods, one needs to understand the texture, taste and the ingredients that complement best. For example, one can use the creamy texture of Avocado as a substitute for cream.

Know the healthy alternatives: A lot of ingredients that go into the preparation of our meals have the scope of being enhanced using their healthier alternatives. For example, the bread use daily can be switched with whole wheat brown bread to cut down on unhealthy fats. The regular butter can be substituted with peanut or almond butter and substituting maple syrup in place of the sweet element can help the sugar level in check.

Here are a few recipes using a superfood that has been given a different take than the usual by Chef Ashish Khanduri

Tacos with Quinoa and Corn Kernels

Quinoa seeds are rich in protein, dietary fiber, B vitamins, and dietary minerals in amounts greater than in many grains. It is gluten-free and a good substitute for animal protein.

For Cooking Quinoa

1 cup tricolor, white, or red quinoa

1 cup Vegetable Stock

3/4 cup water Vegetables

1/2 cup Tomato (deseeded and diced)

½ cup Fresh Corn Kernels blanched

2 tbsp Chopped color pepper

1/2 tsp garlic chopped

1 tbsp fresh chopped cilantro

Seasonings

1 tbsp Taco seasoning

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground chili flakes

1/2 tsp each salt and black pepper

1 Tbsp olive

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once hot, add rinsed quinoa and toast for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Add vegetable stock and water and bring back to a boil over medium-high heat. Then reduce heat to low, cover with a secure lid, and cook for 15-25 minutes, or until liquid is completely absorbed. Fluff with a fork, then crack lid and let rest for 10 minutes off heat.

In a pan, add olive oil and once hot, add garlic, chili flakes, peppers and cook till slightly tender. Add cooked quinoa, blanched corn, tomatoes and season with salt & pepper. Toss to combine. Finish it with cilantro (coriander leaves).

This quinoa taco goes extremely well in crispy taco shells and soft taco shells, and variations can be tried on nachos, taco salads, tostadas, and in enchiladas.

Churros with maple glaze

Maple syrup has the same antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties as green tea, which is also a superfood. Maple syrup offers health benefits, just like blueberries, red wine, and tea. Because of its antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, maple syrup helps prevent cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Ingredients:

200ml water

80g butter 1 1/2 tbsp caster sugar

1/2 tsp salt

120g plain flour

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

3 large eggs

Oil for deep-frying

1/2 cup icing/caster sugar mixed with 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon, for dusting



Maple glaze:

1 cup icing sugar, sifted

3-4 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tsp sea salt

1-2 tbsp water, milk or orange juice

Method:

Combine water, butter, sugar, salt, vanilla, and water in a saucepan and bring to boil. Add flour, stir quickly with a wooden spoon to mix the ingredients well. Cook for 3 mins over medium heat, stirring constantly until the mixture forms a ball and comes away from the side of the pan.

Take it off the heat and leave to cool for 5 minutes. Add the vanilla extract. Then add eggs one at a time and stir briskly until well combined, thick and glossy. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a 1cm-diameter fluted nozzle.

Heat oil in a large deep-frying pan and using a knife to cut the dough, pipe 6 of 10 cm length into the oil. Cook, keep turning with tongs halfway through cooking, for 2-3 minutes or until it turns golden. Use a slotted spoon to transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel. Dust churros with the cinnamon sugar mixture. (this step can be skipped if the maple syrup glaze is drizzled on top of the Churros).

Combine ingredients for the maple glaze and mix well until smooth. Drizzle over churros and serve warm or at room temperature.

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Avocado is a highly nutritious fruit, rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Similar to olive oil, it is high in monounsaturated fats. Eating avocado may reduce your risk of heart disease, diabetes, metabolic syndrome and certain types of cancer.

Ingredients

2 large ripe avocados, peeled and stoned

3–4 tbsp honey, to taste

1 tsp vanilla extract

50g raw cacao powder

Cooking instructions

Put the avocados into a food processor and blend until smooth.

Add 3 tablespoons of the honey with the vanilla and cacao powder and blend again until completely combined. Taste and add more honey if necessary.

Spoon the mousse into 8 shot glasses and put them into the fridge for an hour before serving.

